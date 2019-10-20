Falcons QB Matt Ryan suffers ankle injury in loss

In a blowout defeat, the Atlanta Falcons might have suffered a bigger loss.

Quarterback Matt Ryan exited the tilt in the fourth quarter, limping heavily to the locker room while his team trailed the Los Angeles Rams, 27-3, in the fourth quarter. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Ryan was hurt on a strip-sack by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The QB limped off the field and went to the blue medical tent on the sideline. After getting tested, Ryan was seen on the sideline talking to teammates before hobbling badly to the locker room.

The severity of the ankle injury is unknown at this time. With the score so lopsided, it would have been pointless for the QB to try to play even if he could try. Veteran Matt Schaub took over under center. Ryan was 16-of-27 passing for 159 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a fumble while taking five sacks. Atlanta eventually fell, 37-10.

If Ryan's injury is substantial, it would be another brutal blow for a Falcons squad that has floundered to a 1-6 record.