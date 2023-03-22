NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 22

Around the NFL

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
VISITS

  • Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud met with the Panthers on Tuesday ahead of today's pro day, and there are plans to have another private meeting with Carolina before the draft, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Cleveland Browns
SIGNINGS

  • LB Anthony Walker signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Denver Broncos
INJURIES

  • QB Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The procedure was considered a minor cleanup.
Houston Texans
SIGNINGS

  • LB Denzel Perryman signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Jacksonville Jaguars
SIGNINGS

  • RB D’Ernest Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Las Vegas Raiders
SIGNINGS

  • CB David Long signed with the Raiders, the team announced Wednesday.
New England Patriots
SIGNINGS

  • DB Jalen Mills agreed to a revised one-year deal that can be worth up to $6.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New York Jets
SIGNINGS

  • FB Nick Bawden
  • WR Mecole Hardman and the Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with a chance to make $6.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • OL Trystan Colon
Philadelphia Eagles
OTHER NEWS

  • CB Darius Slay was previously due $17.5 million in 2023 but now he is owed $11.65 million this year and $11.64 million next year, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • CB James Bradberry's two-year deal pays $18 million over the next two years, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Bradberry also gets $2 million more in 2024 if he’s voted to Pro Bowl or named All-Pro, Garafolo added. 
San Francisco 49ers
VISITS

