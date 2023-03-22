Patriots bring back DB Jalen Mills on one-year deal worth up to $6.1M

The revised, one-year contract is incentive-laden and potentially could be worth as much as $6.1 million. He had been slated to hit the salary cap for $6.625 million this season after signing a four-year, $24 million contract in 2021.

Mills, 29, missed seven games down the stretch last season, collecting 31 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 10 starts in 2022.