Patriots bring back DB Jalen Mills on one-year deal worth up to $6.1M

After reports surfaced last week that the Patriots told Mills they were prepared to cut him, the two sides have agreed to a reworked deal that will keep him in New England, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The revised, one-year contract is incentive-laden and potentially could be worth as much as $6.1 million. He had been slated to hit the salary cap for $6.625 million this season after signing a four-year, $24 million contract in 2021.
Mills, 29, missed seven games down the stretch last season, collecting 31 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 10 starts in 2022.
Because of his versatility, the Patriots could try Mills at safety to replace Devin McCourty, but there's also a shortage at cornerback, his primary position in New England.