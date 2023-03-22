Around the NFL

Patriots bring back DB Jalen Mills on one-year deal worth up to $6.1M

Published: Mar 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The New England Patriots won't be cutting Jalen Mills after all.

After reports surfaced last week that the Patriots told Mills they were prepared to cut him, the two sides have agreed to a reworked deal that will keep him in New England, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Related Links

The revised, one-year contract is incentive-laden and potentially could be worth as much as $6.1 million. He had been slated to hit the salary cap for $6.625 million this season after signing a four-year, $24 million contract in 2021.

Mills, 29, missed seven games down the stretch last season, collecting 31 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 10 starts in 2022.

Because of his versatility, the Patriots could try Mills at safety to replace Devin McCourty, but there's also a shortage at cornerback, his primary position in New England.

Related Content

news

Jaguars signing former Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year contract

The AFC South champion Jaguars have added a running mate for Travis Etienne. Jacksonville agreed to terms Wednesday with running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent right knee surgery, expected to be fine for OTAs

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The procedure was considered a minor cleanup.

news

RB Damien Harris feels joining Bills could take his game to 'new height'

Having left the Patriots to join the rival Buffalo Bills this week, running back Damien Harris said Tuesday that he believes joining the Bills could take his game to "a new height."

news

Ben Roethlisberger says 49ers reached out during 2022 season to 'gauge interest' in return to NFL

In an effort to investigate all their options following injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo last season, the 49ers apparently called up former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

news

Cam Newton's brother Caylin on QB's pro day showing: 'Anywhere he's been, they know who he is'

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton reportedly threw more than 30 passes at Auburn's pro day Tuesday as he looks for a return to the league.

news

QB C.J. Stroud visited with Panthers ahead of Ohio State's pro day

Star quarterback C.J. Stroud met with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday in advance of the Ohio State Buckeye's pro day.

news

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on what enticed him to sign with Patriots: 'It was Belichick'

It was the chance to play for Bill Belichick that was a driving force in wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the New England Patriots this offseason.

news

Chiefs sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill.

news

Cowboys adding RB Ronald Jones after releasing Ezekiel Elliott; Dallas re-signs Dante Fowler

Former Buccaneers and Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE