NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- TE Chris Pierce (to practice squad)
OTHER NEWS
- The Panthers and Bank of America announced an extension of their naming rights agreement for Bank of America Stadium.
INJURIES
- DL Yannick Ngakoue broke his ankle and is out for the remainder of the season, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) is expected to be a full participant in practice Wednesday, per head coach Doug Pederson.
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) had his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- OL Henry Byrd (to practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- OL Obinna Eze
SIGNINGS
- WR David Moore was promoted to the active roster.
- CB Keenan Isaac was re-signed to the practice squad after being waived.
- LS Evan Deckers (to practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Vi Jones (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- OG Saahdiq Charles (calf) had his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve.