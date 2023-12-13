News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

Published: Dec 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-12-0

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • The Panthers and Bank of America announced an extension of their naming rights agreement for Bank of America Stadium.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • DL Yannick Ngakoue broke his ankle and is out for the remainder of the season, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) is expected to be a full participant in practice Wednesday, per head coach Doug Pederson.
  • WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) had his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-6-0

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 5-8-0

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 6-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • WR David Moore was promoted to the active roster.
  • CB Keenan Isaac was re-signed to the practice squad after being waived.
  • LS Evan Deckers (to practice squad)


ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-9-0

INJURIES

  • OG Saahdiq Charles (calf) had his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve.

