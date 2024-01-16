News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

Published: Jan 16, 2024 at 02:41 PM Updated: Jan 16, 2024 at 03:33 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

INJURIES

  • TE Mark Andrews (ankle) has a good day at practice, per head coach John Harbaugh. "He really took a big step," Harbaugh said, while adding that "we'll see how it goes" when asked if Andrews could play Saturday against the Texans. Andrews, who was designated to return from IR last week, has not played since suffering a serious ankle injury in Week 11 against the Bengals.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-15-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Panthers are set to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the head coach position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-6-0

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 10-7-0

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Chargers have completed an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coach position, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 9-8-0

FIRINGS

  • The Saints have fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 years in the position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. The team announced the move, adding that they've also parted ways with senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

RETIREMENTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

OTHER NEWS

  • HC Mike Tomlin told players during a team meeting that the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and that he plans on coaching the team during the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (calf) will be a full go at practice on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

