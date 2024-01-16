NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- TE Mark Andrews (ankle) has a good day at practice, per head coach John Harbaugh. "He really took a big step," Harbaugh said, while adding that "we'll see how it goes" when asked if Andrews could play Saturday against the Texans. Andrews, who was designated to return from IR last week, has not played since suffering a serious ankle injury in Week 11 against the Bengals.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Panthers are set to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the head coach position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Jayden Peevy signed to a reserve/futures contract.
- WR Steven Sims signed to the active roster from the practice squad
- DT McTelvin Agim signed to the practice squad.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Chargers have completed an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coach position, the team announced.
FIRINGS
- The Saints have fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 years in the position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. The team announced the move, adding that they've also parted ways with senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.
RETIREMENTS
- C Jason Kelce is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
OTHER NEWS
- HC Mike Tomlin told players during a team meeting that the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and that he plans on coaching the team during the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) will be a full go at practice on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.