Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024

Published: Jan 16, 2024 at 04:04 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told players on Tuesday the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

The message to players comes less than 24 hours after head coach Mike Tomlin abruptly exited his postgame news conference before a question regarding his future could be finished.

Tomlin, who is entering the final season on his current contract, is expected to address the media later this week, Garafolo added.

In the aftermath of the Steelers' season-ending playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, a question was asked of Tomlin regarding his contract status. Tomlin turned to his left and walked out of the presser. The incident prompted more speculation regarding his future after rumblings that he would potentially step away from the club.

Tomlin has now squashed those rumblings, but not before his superstar player offered his support earlier on Tuesday.

"I want to play for Mike T," Steelers three-time All-Pro T.J. Watt said, per The Athletic. "That was huge in my contract talks. I don't want to play for anyone other than Mike T. You can see in the way I talk about him, how much I respect and appreciate him as a coach, as a man, as a leader. That's my endorsement for him."

Watt, who signed a four-year extension in 2021, was absent from the Steelers' season-ending 31-17 wild-card loss due to a knee injury suffered in Week 18.

Tomlin remains just the third head coach of the Steelers franchise in the Super Bowl era, following Hall of Famers Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher. He's produced a 173-100-2 record, 11 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl berths and one Lombardi Trophy. In addition, Tomlin just extended his NFL record for consecutive non-losing seasons to 17 to begin a career.

Tomlin has provided the Steelers with consistent success throughout a remarkable first 17 seasons so far and he'll be back for No. 18.

