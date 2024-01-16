Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

A heart-wrenching loss for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday could be felt in the 2024 season.

Tight end Tyler Higbee tore his ACL in the Rams' season-ending defeat against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Higbee was hit low by Detroit safety Kerby Joseph in the second half. His leg bent at a horrible angle upon the hit and he was subsequently upended and came down on his head.

The 31-year-old Higbee just capped the eighth season of his career, all of them with the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.