Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

A heart-wrenching loss for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday could be felt in the 2024 season.
Tight end Tyler Higbee tore his ACL in the Rams' season-ending defeat against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Higbee was hit low by Detroit safety Kerby Joseph in the second half. His leg bent at a horrible angle upon the hit and he was subsequently upended and came down on his head.
The 31-year-old Higbee just capped the eighth season of his career, all of them with the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Early in the season, Higbee signed a two-year, $27 million extension through the 2025 season. He posted 47 receptions for 495 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. In Sunday's loss, Higbee had zero catches on one target.