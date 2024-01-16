Around the NFL

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Published: Jan 16, 2024 at 04:14 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A heart-wrenching loss for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday could be felt in the 2024 season.

Tight end Tyler Higbee tore his ACL in the Rams' season-ending defeat against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Higbee was hit low by Detroit safety Kerby Joseph in the second half. His leg bent at a horrible angle upon the hit and he was subsequently upended and came down on his head.

The 31-year-old Higbee just capped the eighth season of his career, all of them with the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Early in the season, Higbee signed a two-year, $27 million extension through the 2025 season. He posted 47 receptions for 495 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. In Sunday's loss, Higbee had zero catches on one target.

Related Content

news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told players on Tuesday the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

New Orleans is firing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Carmichael has held the position since 2009, continuing in the role through the transition from Sean Payton to current head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Goal is to have QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami 'long-term'

The Miami Dolphins' swift playoff exit jumpstarted offseason questions swirling around the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former first-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option set to pay $23.171 million in 2024. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday that the club plans for Tagovailoa to be the QB "long-term."
news

Najee Harris: Steelers need to be 'more disciplined,' calls for 'in-house' changes in wake of playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday extended the Steelers' playoff drought to seven seasons without a postseason win, the longest by a Pittsburgh squad since 1970. Running back Najee Harris has been around for two of those playoff losses and couldn't bite his tongue following Monday's thrashing.
news

Baker Mayfield propels 'underdog' Buccaneers to Divisional Round with win over Eagles: 'It's always fun to be counted out'

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield played like he woke up feeling dangerous as the Bucs bludgeoned the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on Monday night.
news

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce retires after 13 seasons following wild-card loss to Buccaneers

After the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, center Jason Kelce announced he's retiring following his 13th season.
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: 'I'm thinking about the guys'

The Philadelphia Eagles completed their meltdown with a wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni chose to focus on what the loss means for his players rather than what it means for his future.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9, to advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.