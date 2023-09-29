Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee received another pay day.
Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed, and a max of $30.5 million with incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources.
The club later announced the new deal through the 2025 season.
The tight end entered the season on the final year of his contract. The extension boosts Higbee's new money to $13.5 million in per-year average, ninth-most among TEs. In 2019, Higbee signed a four-year, $29 million extension ($7.25 million annually).
A 2016 fourth-round pick, Higbee has worked himself into a reliable pass catcher in Sean McVay's offense. The 30-year-old currently owns the franchise record for tight ends in catches (317), yards (3,239) and touchdowns (20). In three games in 2023, Higbee has generated 11 catches for 132 yards.
Now for the not-so-fun news: McVay said Friday that Higbee is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to an Achilles issue.