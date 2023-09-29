Around the NFL

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Published: Sep 29, 2023 at 02:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Los Angeles Rams tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day.

Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed, and a max of $30.5 million with incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources.

The club later announced the new deal through the 2025 season.

Related Links

The tight end entered the season on the final year of his contract. The extension boosts Higbee's new money to $13.5 million in per-year average, ninth-most among TEs. In 2019, Higbee signed a four-year, $29 million extension ($7.25 million annually).

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Higbee has worked himself into a reliable pass catcher in Sean McVay's offense. The 30-year-old currently owns the franchise record for tight ends in catches (317), yards (3,239) and touchdowns (20). In three games in 2023, Higbee has generated 11 catches for 132 yards.

Now for the not-so-fun news: McVay said Friday that Higbee is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to an Achilles issue.

Related Content

news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Ravens on Sunday

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s status for a key divisional game is up in the air entering the weekend. Watson is questionable to play in Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol ahead of Chargers game

Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Sunday against the Chargers remains in limbo heading into the weekend. Despite getting in a limited session on Thursday, the quarterback remains in concussion protocol.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Rams

﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will be back in the saddle Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams. Richardson cleared concussion protocol Friday and will start Week 4, coach Shane Steichen said.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) to start vs. Vikings 

Bryce Young, who missed Week 3 due to an ankle injury, will start at quarterback versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich announced Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'Rough' Week 3 performance added 'a little more fuel' going into Bengals game

Derrick Henry is coming off one of the worst performances of his career last week against Cleveland, an 11-carry, 20-yard performance in the 27-3 loss. The dismal outing has Henry geared up to face the other Ohio team, Cincinnati, on Sunday, saying "Did last weekend add a little more fuel? Definitely."
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker's penalty 'was bad' but 'not going to sit here and blame Quay'

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker committed a head-shaking penalty in Thursday's loss to the Detroit Lions, squashing any possibility of a late comeback. Of the penalty, head coach Matt LaFleur took responsibility, saying "I'm not going to sit here and blame Quay."
news

Lions change narrative in NFC North with road blowout of Packers at Lambeau Field

The Lions, who literally have never won the NFC North, took over the division reins with Thursday night's 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.