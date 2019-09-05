Rams extend TE Tyler Higbee for four years, $31M

Higbee has been a consistent contributor for the Rams since being drafted in the fourth round in 2016. He caught 24 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns last season, a year after posting 25 and 295. Some of his best work came in the NFC title this past January game against the Saints, when Higbee helped the Rams raly from a double-digit deficit with a third quarter touchdown reception and two catches on the game-winning drive in overtime.