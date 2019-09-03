Rams, Goff agree to terms on 4-year, $134M extension

The Los Angeles Rams have locked down Jared Goff.

The team has agreed to terms with the quarterback on a four-year contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Silver reported, per a source informed. The team later made the news official.

The deal is worth $134 million with $110 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.

The 24-year-old now holds the NFL record in most guaranteed money, which puts him right ahead of Carson Wentz's $107.9 million.

Goff was drafted 1st overall by the Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft right before Wentz. After the Eagles inked Wentz to a massive contract in June, coach Sean McVay stated 'it's a matter of when, not if' when asked if the Rams were committed to Goff long-term.

Even Goff wasn't concerned about his next contract.

"I'll just continue to do what I've been doing the last few years, and hopefully it will take care of itself," he explained.

Goff was one of the league's top QBs in 2018. He led the Rams to a 13-3 record but they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Last year the Rams made Todd Gurley the highest paid running back in the league. Now they have two of their key weapons on offense under contract for several more years.