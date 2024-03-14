 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 14

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • S Vonn Bell is returning to Cincinnati on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


TRADES

  • RB Joe Mixon was traded to Houston for a seventh-round pick (No. 224), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

COACHING NEWS

  • HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have agreed to contract extensions through the 2027 season, the team announced. 
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

TRADES

  • RB Joe Mixon's acquisition from Cincinnati is for a seventh-round pick (No. 224), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
  • DT Maliek Collins is being traded to San Francisco for a seventh-round pick (No. 232), per Pelissero.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR DeVante Parker has been released after two seasons in New England, the team announced. Parker has since agreed to terms with Philadelphia.
  • LB Chris Board
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • WR DeVante Parker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal after being released by the Patriots, the team announced.
  • DB C.J. Gardner Johnson's three-year contract with Philadelphia was officially announced by the club.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • LS Christian Kuntz has been signed to a three-year contract, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

TRADES

  • DT Maliek Collins is being acquired from Houston for a seventh-round pick (No. 232), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

  • QB Mason Rudolph's one-year contract is worth up to $3.62 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is re-signing with the Titans on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

