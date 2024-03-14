NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- LB Eric Kendricks agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced.
COACHING NEWS
- HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have agreed to contract extensions through the 2027 season, the team announced.
TRADES
- RB Joe Mixon's acquisition from Cincinnati is for a seventh-round pick (No. 224), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
- DT Maliek Collins is being traded to San Francisco for a seventh-round pick (No. 232), per Pelissero.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR DeVante Parker has been released after two seasons in New England, the team announced. Parker has since agreed to terms with Philadelphia.
- LB Chris Board
SIGNINGS
- OL Jake Hanson has been re-signed, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR DeVante Parker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal after being released by the Patriots, the team announced.
- DB C.J. Gardner Johnson's three-year contract with Philadelphia was officially announced by the club.
SIGNINGS
- LS Christian Kuntz has been signed to a three-year contract, the team announced.
TRADES
- DT Maliek Collins is being acquired from Houston for a seventh-round pick (No. 232), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- QB Mason Rudolph's one-year contract is worth up to $3.62 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is re-signing with the Titans on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.