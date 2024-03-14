D.J. Reader agrees to two-year, $27.25M contract with Lions

As stout as they come on the interior, Reader rarely gives an inch and completely nullifies gaps. While he's not a penetrator, the veteran pushes the pocket and frees up lanes for teammates. Much of what Reader excels at doesn't show up on a stat sheet. Just ask Anarumo.

"D.J. is a hard guy to replace," Anarumo told Cincinnati reporters last month at the NFL Scouting Combine, via Cincinnati Bengals Talk. "Hopefully, we don't have to, but he's such a great locker room guy to start with and then just what he does inside, in the interior of the defense, he just controls blocks. It's a lot of things that people don't see. You can't look at D.J. Reader in that position and say let me look at his numbers. Even though he has good numbers for the position, he is just dominant when it comes to taking on blocks, taking on double teams, and not getting moved. And that allows other people to make plays, and when you don't have that, it creates other issues."