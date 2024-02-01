NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- Inside LBs coach Zach Orr has been promoted to defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
COACHING HIRINGS
- The Bears are hiring Jason Houghtaling as their assistant offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Houghtaling was the Titans’ offensive line coach for the 2023 season.
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) was listed as limited in Thursday's practice report estimation.
- WR Rashee Rice (foot) full
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique) full
- OG Joe Thuney (pectoral) was listed as DNP. He is making progress and isn't counted out of Super Bowl LVIII at this stage, HC Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday.
- DT Chris Jones (quad) limited
- DE Charles Omenihu's ACL tear was confirmed by Reid on Thursday.
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (neck) full
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf) full
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Chris Shula, grandson of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula, is interviewing for Miami's defensive coordinator job today, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
COACHING NEWS
- The Patriots are hiring Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- TE George Kittle (toe) is not practicing today, HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
COACHING NEWS
- Tyke Tolbert is being hired as the Titans' new wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source. Tolbert spent last season in Chicago under the same role.
COACHING HIRES
- The Commanders are set to hire Dan Quinn as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.