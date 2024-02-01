 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 1

Published: Feb 01, 2024 at 02:29 PM Updated: Jan 28, 2024 at 06:11 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Inside LBs coach Zach Orr has been promoted to defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRINGS

  • The Bears are hiring Jason Houghtaling as their assistant offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Houghtaling was the Titans’ offensive line coach for the 2023 season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Chris Shula, grandson of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula, is interviewing for Miami's defensive coordinator job today, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Patriots are hiring Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • TE George Kittle (toe) is not practicing today, HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Tyke Tolbert is being hired as the Titans' new wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source. Tolbert spent last season in Chicago under the same role.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Commanders are set to hire Dan Quinn as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

