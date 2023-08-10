NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Damien Harris (knee) will not practice Thursday but is “headed in a good direction," per head coach Sean McDermott, via WGRZ Buffalo's Adam Benigni.
- DL Ed Oliver (back soreness) should be back at practice after missing two days, per McDermott.
PRESEASON
- QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs will not play in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Colts, McDermott announced.
INJURIES
- RB Miles Sanders has "a little bit of a tweak in his groin" and may not play in Saturday's preseason opener, head coach Frank Reich announced Thursday, via team reporter Darin Gantt.
OTHER NEWS
- The Panthers canceled Thursday's joint practice with the Jets due to weather and safety concerns, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- QB Teddy Bridgewater's signing was officially announced the the club.
- RB Benny Snell
ROSTER CUTS
RETIREMENTS
PRESEASON
- QB Anthony Richardson will start in Saturday's preseason opener versus Buffalo, head coach Shane Steichen announced.
INJURIES
- RB Kirk Merritt is experiencing hamstring tightness, per head coach Dennis Allen
- S Lonnie Johnson clashed knees with another player, per Allen.
INJURIES
- WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) will do individual drills in todays practice, according to head coach Robert Saleh
- CB Sauce Gardner (quad) will do individual drills, per Saleh.
OTHER NEWS
- The Jets canceled Thursday's joint practice with the Panthers due to weather and safety concerns, the team announced.