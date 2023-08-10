NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 10

Around the NFL

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES


PRESEASON

  • QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs will not play in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Colts, McDermott announced.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • The Panthers canceled Thursday's joint practice with the Jets due to weather and safety concerns, the team announced.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


RETIREMENTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

PRESEASON

  • QB Anthony Richardson will start in Saturday's preseason opener versus Buffalo, head coach Shane Steichen announced.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • RB Kirk Merritt is experiencing hamstring tightness, per head coach Dennis Allen
  • S Lonnie Johnson clashed knees with another player, per Allen.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) will do individual drills in todays practice, according to head coach Robert Saleh
  • CB Sauce Gardner (quad) will do individual drills, per Saleh.


OTHER NEWS

  • The Jets canceled Thursday's joint practice with the Panthers due to weather and safety concerns, the team announced.

