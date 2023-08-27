NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Isaiah Coulter is being waived by the Bills, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per a source.
- TE Jace Sternberger is being released, Pelissero reported, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Kenyan Drake is being released by the Colts, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DL Zach Sieler is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. The deal also includes $20 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB James Robinson is being released by the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
- WR Jaydon Mickens was released by the Giants, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
- DB Darren Evans is being waived by the Giants, Pelissero reported Sunday, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Dan Arnold was one of six players released, the team announced Sunday.
