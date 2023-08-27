Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

Published: Aug 27, 2023 at 09:46 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Isaiah Coulter is being waived by the Bills, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per a source.
  • TE Jace Sternberger is being released, Pelissero reported, per a source.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Kenyan Drake is being released by the Colts, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per a source.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

  • DL Zach Sieler is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. The deal also includes $20 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
New York Giants
New York Giants

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB James Robinson is being released by the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
  • WR Jaydon Mickens was released by the Giants, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
  • DB Darren Evans is being waived by the Giants, Pelissero reported Sunday, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

ROSTER CUTS

