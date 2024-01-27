News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

Published: Jan 27, 2024 at 11:50 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Falcons are retaining special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Bears are hiring former Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, per sources.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Browns are hiring Jacques Cesaire as their defensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kadarius Toney (personal/hip) has been downgraded to out for Sundays' AFC Championship Game versus the Ravens.


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Patriots interviewed 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Saints are conducting their second interview with Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

