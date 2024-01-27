NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The Falcons are retaining special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
COACHING HIRES
- The Bears are hiring former Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, per sources.
COACHING HIRES
- The Browns are hiring Jacques Cesaire as their defensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- WR Kadarius Toney (personal/hip) has been downgraded to out for Sundays' AFC Championship Game versus the Ravens.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- NT Mike Pennel
- CB Keith Taylor
COACHING HIRES
- The Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Patriots interviewed 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Saints are conducting their second interview with Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.