NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Auden Tate
OTHER NEWS
- S Budda Baker is present for mandatory minicamp after requesting a trade and skipping voluntary organized team activities, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- OLB Josh Allen is present for mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary organized team activities, coach Doug Pederson said.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Trent Brown was not at his team's first day of mandatory minicamp because his flight was canceled due to a hail storm in Texas on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
TRYOUTS
- K Rodrigo Blankenship will work out for Tampa Bay at minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.