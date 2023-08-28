NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- S DeAndre Houston-Carson, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Bravvion Roy, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Hendon Hooker (knee) will begin the 2023 season on the non-football injury list as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in college, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- QB Nate Sudfeld (knee) is getting further tests to determine if he has a torn ACL, per head coach Dan Campbell.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Breshad Perriman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- LB Donavan Mutin, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
TRADES
- OT Vederian Lowe has been traded to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the team announced. Lowe was a sixth-round pick out of Illinois in 2022.
TRADES
- OT Vederian Lowe has been acquired from the Minnesota Vikings via trade for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the team announced. Lowe was a sixth-round pick out of Illinois in 2022.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Tanner Muse, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Marcus Kemp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.