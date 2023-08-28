Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

Published: Aug 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

ROSTER CUTS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

ROSTER CUTS

  • DT Bravvion Roy, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports, per a source. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • QB Hendon Hooker (knee) will begin the 2023 season on the non-football injury list as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in college, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • QB Nate Sudfeld (knee) is getting further tests to determine if he has a torn ACL, per head coach Dan Campbell.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Breshad Perriman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • LB Donavan Mutin, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

TRADES

  • OT Vederian Lowe has been traded to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the team announced. Lowe was a sixth-round pick out of Illinois in 2022.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

TRADES

  • OT Vederian Lowe has been acquired from the Minnesota Vikings via trade for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the team announced. Lowe was a sixth-round pick out of Illinois in 2022.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

ROSTER CUTS

  • LB Tanner Muse, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Marcus Kemp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Related Content

news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

After missing out on the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made the most of his opportunity with a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love looking for 'consistency' heading into Week 1 after preseason games

With three preseason games under his belt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking for more "consistency" heading into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
news

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis carted off with injury; Miami-Jacksonville game ends early

The Dolphins-Jaguars preseason finale was suspended during the fourth quarter on Saturday night following an injury to Miami wide receiver Daewood Davis.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh names Mekhi Becton starting right tackle after preseason finale

Following the New York Jets' 32-24 preseason win over the New York Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has named Mekhi Becton the starting right tackle for Week 1.
news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) heading to injured reserve, won't play in 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on Saturday announced during the team's preseason finale versus the Ravens that Jensen will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.