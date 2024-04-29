NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- WR Quintez Cephus has signed a one-year deal with the Bills, the team announced Monday. Cephus was recently reinstated by the league after serving an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.
SIGNINGS
- RB Ezekiel Elliott has agreed to terms on a deal, pending a physical, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
CAMP INVITES
- Mines QB John Matocha has been invited to Denver's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
CAMP INVITES
- Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in Jacksonville's upcoming rookie camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.