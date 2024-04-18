NFL reinstates five players who were suspended indefinitely for violation of gambling policy

Five NFL players who were suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy in 2023 have been reinstated, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Of the five reinstated players, only Toney is currently on a team's 90-man roster.

Last April, Toney and four Lions players – including Cephus and Moore – received suspensions, with Toney, Cephus and Moore drawing indefinite penalties. Two other Lions players, Jameson Williamsand Stanley Berryhill, received six-game suspensions at the time.

In July, the Colts' Berry and Isaiah Rodgers and Taylor, who was a free agent at the time after having been waived by Detroit roughly a month prior, were suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Rodgers remains suspended.