Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

With players chosen in the 2021 NFL Draft having finished their third regular season, it's decision time on fifth-year options for the class' first-rounders.
All drafted rookies are given four-year contracts to begin their careers -- and teams have the option to extend that pact for a fifth year with players selected in Round 1. Former Raiders OT Alex Leatherwood is the only player of the 32 first-round picks ineligible for a fifth-year option after Las Vegas released him before the 2022 season.
The fifth-year-option window for the Class of 2021 opened Jan. 8, with the final deadline set for May 2.
NFL.com is tracking each team's decision leading up the the deadline.
The Bengals picked up Chase's fifth-year option on April 24.
GM Chris Grier told reporters on April 16 the Dolphins will pick up Waddle's option.
The Lions picked up Sewell's option on April 24 as part of his multi-year contract extension.
The Broncos picked up Surtain's fifth-year option on April 23.
Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Eagles on April 15.
The Cowboys picked up Parsons' fifth-year option on May 24.
The Raiders, who originally drafted Leatherwood, cut him in Aug. 2022, making Leatherwood ineligible for a fifth-year option. Leatherwood currently is a free agent.
GM Chris Grier told reporters on April 16 that the Dolphins will pick up Phillips' fifth-year option.
Bateman signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens on April 24.