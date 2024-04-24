Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

 Skip to main content
With players chosen in the 2021 NFL Draft having finished their third regular season, it's decision time on fifth-year options for the class' first-rounders.

All drafted rookies are given four-year contracts to begin their careers -- and teams have the option to extend that pact for a fifth year with players selected in Round 1. Former Raiders OT Alex Leatherwood is the only player of the 32 first-round picks ineligible for a fifth-year option after Las Vegas released him before the 2022 season.

The fifth-year-option window for the Class of 2021 opened Jan. 8, with the final deadline set for May 2.

NFL.com is tracking each team's decision leading up the the deadline.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX · QB


Pick
2
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
New York Jets NYJ · QB


Pick
3
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
Dallas Cowboys DAL · QB


Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons ATL · TE


Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals CIN · WR

The Bengals picked up Chase's fifth-year option on April 24.

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins MIA · WR

GM Chris Grier told reporters on April 16 the Dolphins will pick up Waddle's option.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Detroit Lions DET · OT

The Lions picked up Sewell's option on April 24 as part of his multi-year contract extension.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers CAR · CB


Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Denver Broncos DEN · CB

The Broncos picked up Surtain's fifth-year option on April 23.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles PHI · WR

Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Eagles on April 15.

Pick
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Chicago Bears CHI · QB


Pick
12
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys DAL · DE

The Cowboys picked up Parsons' fifth-year option on May 24.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Los Angeles Chargers LAC · OT

Pick
14
New York Jets
New York Jets
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
New York Jets NYJ · OL

Pick
15
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
New England Patriots NE · QB


Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Arizona Cardinals ARI · LB


Pick
17
Alex Leatherwood
Alex Leatherwood
Las Vegas Raiders · OT

The Raiders, who originally drafted Leatherwood, cut him in Aug. 2022, making Leatherwood ineligible for a fifth-year option. Leatherwood currently is a free agent.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami Dolphins MIA · OLB

GM Chris Grier told reporters on April 16 that the Dolphins will pick up Phillips' fifth-year option.

Pick
19
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Washington Commanders WAS · LB

Pick
20
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Kansas City Chiefs KC · WR


Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Indianapolis Colts IND · DE


Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Tennessee Titans TEN · CB


Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Minnesota Vikings MIN · OT

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT · RB

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX · RB


Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Cleveland Browns CLE · CB


Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman
Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens BAL · WR

Bateman signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens on April 24.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Payton Turner
Payton Turner
New Orleans Saints NO · DE


Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes
Green Bay Packers GB · CB

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Buffalo Bills BUF · DE


Pick
31
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Odafe Oweh
Odafe Oweh
Baltimore Ravens BAL · OLB

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB · OLB


