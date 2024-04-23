 Skip to main content
Broncos pick up CB Pat Surtain II's fifth-year option

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 05:20 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In one of the easiest decisions of the 2024 offseason, the Denver Broncos are keeping one of their best young players.

Denver has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team announced Tuesday.

Surtain has very much lived up to the expectations that came with his ninth-overall selection in the 2021 draft. He's earned Pro Bowl appearances in each of his last two seasons, took home a first-team All-Pro honor in 2022, and has logged seven interceptions and 36 passes defensed in three seasons.

Surtain took a slight step back in 2023, a season played without the direction of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who oversaw Surtain's best season as a pro in 2022 before leaving for Carolina in 2023. Largely, though, Surtain is considered to be among the game's most promising young corners, and with Denver entering a rebuilding period, it's crucial to keep young standouts like Surtain on the roster.

Surtain's fifth-year option will produce an increase in base pay of more than $13 million, jumping from $6.6 million to $19.8 million. It's a hefty increase, but provides Denver with protection against potentially losing Surtain in free agency after the 2024 season, as well as time to work on a long-term deal.

Surtain will return to the field in 2024 knowing he'll be in Denver for the next two seasons, and perhaps for many more years to come.

