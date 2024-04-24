Cowboys pick up DE Micah Parsons' fifth-year rookie option 

On top of his three Pro Bowls, Parsons has twice been an All-Pro and was the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year during his first season rocking the star on his helmet. He's amassed 40.5 sacks, along with 213 tackles, eight passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown during his so-far short but exhilarating career, and his arrival in Dallas coincided with the defense's rise to perennial top-10 status.

The solution, of course, is a short-term one for now considering what Cowboys fans universally want.

Despite owner Jerry Jones' claims of being all-in on 2024 after three straight 12-win seasons netted nothing beyond a single trip to the Divisional Round, Dallas has been notably silent in free agency. The team also has held off on extending its big three of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Parsons.

Jones reiterated his all-in stance on Tuesday, preaching patience and claiming he wants to see some more cards played.

Twenty-four hours later, the Cowboys played one by exercising Parsons' option.