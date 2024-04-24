 Skip to main content
Cowboys pick up DE Micah Parsons' fifth-year rookie option 

Apr 24, 2024
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

It's not an extension, but the Cowboys are ensuring pass rusher Micah Parsons is on the roster beyond 2024.

Dallas has picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie deal, which is slated to cost $21.324 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Parsons, who played the majority of his snaps last season at defensive end, is tagged as such. Thanks to his multiple Pro Bowl seasons -- he's three for three so far in his career -- Parsons is set to make more in 2025 than all non-quarterbacks from his class who end up playing on the option aside from Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, per Over the Cap.

He would stand to make nearly $3 million extra at $24.007 million had he been designated as a linebacker.

Given the May 2 deadline for teams to exercise options on the first-rounders from the 2021 NFL Draft, this move was a no-brainer to take place over the next week or so.

On top of his three Pro Bowls, Parsons has twice been an All-Pro and was the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year during his first season rocking the star on his helmet. He's amassed 40.5 sacks, along with 213 tackles, eight passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown during his so-far short but exhilarating career, and his arrival in Dallas coincided with the defense's rise to perennial top-10 status.

The solution, of course, is a short-term one for now considering what Cowboys fans universally want.

Despite owner Jerry Jones' claims of being all-in on 2024 after three straight 12-win seasons netted nothing beyond a single trip to the Divisional Round, Dallas has been notably silent in free agency. The team also has held off on extending its big three of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Parsons.

Jones reiterated his all-in stance on Tuesday, preaching patience and claiming he wants to see some more cards played.

Twenty-four hours later, the Cowboys played one by exercising Parsons' option.

Time will tell what others they have up their sleeve as negotiations on a longer-term extension commence.

