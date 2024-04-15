Eagles sign WR DeVonta Smith to three-year, $75 million extension

So far, it hasn't. Smith has the most receptions (240) and receiving yards (3,178) through his first three seasons in Eagles history, recorded the third-most receptions in a single season in the club's history with 95 in 2022, and needs just 61 receiving yards in a playoff game to pass Harold Carmichael for the team's playoff record. He's one of only seven receivers in the NFL with 175-plus receptions, 2,500-plus receiving yards and 15-plus receiving touchdowns since the start of the 2022 season.

He's good, and size isn't a concern. Smith has proven himself as both a deep threat and a catch-and-run machine, and it's no surprise the Eagles locked him up.

It's also wise timing on the part of the always-savvy Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who rolled Smith's fifth-year option -- which doesn't take effect until 2025 -- into a long-term plan to retain Smith. With the fifth-year option included, Smith won't begin accounting for the average annual value of $25 million per year until 2026, a number that currently ties him with teammate A.J. Brown for fourth-highest among all NFL receivers, but will likely look much more affordable by the time 2026 arrives.