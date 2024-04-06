 Skip to main content
Eagles OT Jordan Mailata on contract extension with Philadelphia: 'I am very grateful to the organization'

Published: Apr 06, 2024 at 06:21 PM
The Eagles have secured Jalen Hurts' blindside protector for the near future.

Philadelphia recently agreed to terms with left tackle Jordan Mailata on a three-year, $66 million extension. The deal keeps Mailata under contract through 2028.

"It is an honor to be able to play at one club," Mailata said on Friday during his press conference, via the team website. "I've always wanted to be a player that has played for one team and there are so few that get to do that. To be a part of history and be a part of the club and the culture that we are trying to continue to build is an honor. I am very grateful to the organization."

Mailata's journey from Australia to Philadelphia is an impressive one. Before taking a snap in the NFL, he grew up playing rugby before transitioning to professional football. Mailata was part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, and he impressed the Eagles that they selected him in the seventh-round in the 2018 NFL Draft.

However, Mailata dealt with back injuries in his first two seasons. He recorded his first start in 2020 and finished the campaign with 10 starts in 15 games. Since 2021, he's been a consistent starter for Philly and started in 47 games over the last three seasons.

Now 27, Mailata gave credit to his run game coordinator and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, for being a figure that has helped him in his career.

"It all starts with the coach I have in that room right now and the culture that he set," Mailata said of Stoutland. "You either sink to the bottom or rise to the top because of Coach Stout."

Mailata's performance has improved each season. With his new three-year contract extension ($22 million per season), he now ranks fourth among left tackles, behind Laremy Tunsil, Andrew Thomas and Trent Williams.

With Jason Kelce retiring this offseason, Mailata is ready to embrace a leadership role heading into the 2024 season.

"Any opportunity I can get to lead from within, I will always embrace," Mailata said. "I am looking forward to coming back here and building something we can look forward to."

