Haason Reddick 'happy' to be with Jets: 'I don't think people are ready for what's going to happen'

Reddick has 58 career sacks, having strung together four straight double-digit sack seasons -- even while finishing his Eagles career with five straight sack-less games, including the playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Interestingly, 2.5 of Reddick's 11 sacks last season came against the Jets, who just so happened to hand the Eagles their first loss last season. Now he joins a Jets defense that Reddick believes could be loaded.

"The fact that we have a bunch of young dawgs," Reddick said, "we're gonna make it all easier for each other. So the attack, the attack, the attack style -- I'm all for it. I'm all about constantly putting QBs under duress. With the group that we have, the front that we have, we should be able to do that really often.

"I'm happy to be around a group of guys like this, a talented roster such as this one."

The Jets had 48 sacks last season, which tied for seventh-best in the NFL. But Huff and his 10 sacks are gone, as is Quinton Jefferson, who had six of his own. But Reddick helps offset that, and more is expected from 2023 first-rounder Will McDonald IV, who had three sacks, with 2.5 of them coming in the final five games.

Reddick said he's happy to lend his veteran expertise to young players such as McDonald to help unlock his full potential.