Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

While dealing with a back injury his first two seasons, Mailata didn't play a game until 2020, when he started 10 tilts. The Aussie was named the full-time starter in 2021, starting 47 tilts over the past three campaigns and becoming one of the more stout tackles in the league.

Philly faces adjustments to the offensive line this season after center Jason Kelce's retirement, but Mailata's extension ensures the left tackle spot is shored up for years.

The three-year extension, averaging $22 million per season, sits fourth among left tackles, behind only Laremy Tunsil, Andrew Thomas and Trent Williams.