Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked down left tackle Jordan Mailata long-term.
Philly agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with the starting left tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per a source informed of the pact.
The team confirmed Mailata's contract shortly after. ESPN first reported the news.
The extension keeps Mailata under contract in Philadelphia through 2028. The deal marks the second long-term extension for the former seventh-round pick, who inked a four-year extension in 2021.
Mailata is a glowing success story of the International Player Pathway program. The Australian grew up playing rugby before transitioning into professional football. The Eagles used a seventh-round pick on the raw talent with upside, a move that paid off big time.
While dealing with a back injury his first two seasons, Mailata didn't play a game until 2020, when he started 10 tilts. The Aussie was named the full-time starter in 2021, starting 47 tilts over the past three campaigns and becoming one of the more stout tackles in the league.
Philly faces adjustments to the offensive line this season after center Jason Kelce's retirement, but Mailata's extension ensures the left tackle spot is shored up for years.
The three-year extension, averaging $22 million per season, sits fourth among left tackles, behind only Laremy Tunsil, Andrew Thomas and Trent Williams.
The move ensures Mailata will be in Philly long-term and likely frees up cap space in the short term for the club, spreading out the hit to allow general manager Howie Roseman more maneuverability moving forward.