Packers to face Eagles in Week 1's São Paulo Game

Published: Apr 10, 2024 at 09:37 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL's first foray into Brazil will include an influx of dairy-inspired foam headgear.

The Green Bay Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, the league announced on Wednesday, bringing cheeseheads south for the NFL's inaugural Brazil game.

Scheduled for Friday night of Week 1, Eagles versus Packers will be played at Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock, while it also will air on free, over-the-air broadcast television in local markets. The game also will be available on NFL+.

The matchup brings plenty of intrigue to the start of the 2024 season, especially after Green Bay surprised many with their run to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. With a young, promising team coming off a 2023 campaign in which they overachieved and set a new, higher bar entering 2024, there's plenty of reason to pay close attention to quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the Packers.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has known it will begin the 2024 season in Brazil for a while now. With their opponent now set, the Eagles can begin gearing up for a season that carries plenty of significance following a 2023 run that ended in a collapse so ugly, it nearly cost head coach Nick Sirianni his job.

They'll receive an immediate test in the Packers, a team that many believe is only just scratching the surface entering the new campaign.

Both Green Bay and Philadelphia will be playing in their second international series game in each franchise's history. The Eagles haven't left the United States for a regular-season game since 2018, when they traveled to London and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium. The Packers, meanwhile, were the last team to play an international series game, making their debut outside of the U.S. in 2022, a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

