Packers to face Eagles in Week 1's São Paulo Game

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has known it will begin the 2024 season in Brazil for a while now. With their opponent now set, the Eagles can begin gearing up for a season that carries plenty of significance following a 2023 run that ended in a collapse so ugly, it nearly cost head coach Nick Sirianni his job.

They'll receive an immediate test in the Packers, a team that many believe is only just scratching the surface entering the new campaign.