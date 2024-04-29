 Skip to main content
Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry expected to participate in Jaguars' rookie camp

Published: Apr 29, 2024
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn't going quietly into the night.

The wideout is expected to participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming rookie camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per Landry's agents.

The 31-year-old former LSU product sat out the entire 2023 campaign but did have a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts in mid-December.

Landry last played nine games in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints but finished the season with an ankle injury. Pelissero noted that the veteran is fully healthy.

A 2014 second-round pick by Miami, Landry started four seasons for the Dolphins, earning three Pro Bowl nods and leading the NFL in catches in 2017 (112). After the 'Fins placed the franchise tag on Landry in 2018, the receiver was traded to Cleveland. Landry spent four campaigns with the Browns, amassing 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns while making two Pro Bowls.

Joining Jacksonville for their rookie camp offers Landry a chance to show the club -- and others -- that he's fully healthy and still has juice left at 31.

Jacksonville used a first-round pick on LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr., so their need at the position isn't as dire after losing Calvin Ridley in free agency. The Jags' WR room has undergone some reconstruction this offseason. Along with drafting Thomas, the club also inked Gabe Davis and added return man Devin Duvernay to the crew that already sported Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and 2023 sixth-rounder Parker Washington.

At the very least, Landry's participation is a reminder to other clubs that the veteran receiver is available and wants to continue his NFL career.

