Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry expected to participate in Jaguars' rookie camp

A 2014 second-round pick by Miami, Landry started four seasons for the Dolphins, earning three Pro Bowl nods and leading the NFL in catches in 2017 (112). After the 'Fins placed the franchise tag on Landry in 2018, the receiver was traded to Cleveland. Landry spent four campaigns with the Browns, amassing 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns while making two Pro Bowls.

Joining Jacksonville for their rookie camp offers Landry a chance to show the club -- and others -- that he's fully healthy and still has juice left at 31.