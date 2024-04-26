 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jaguars select LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 10:54 PM Updated: Apr 25, 2024 at 11:05 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to move back six slots in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft and select a player frequently mocked to them at their original pick of No. 17.

The Jaguars' selection of LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on Thursday night fills a need that opened up when Calvin Ridley left town to join the Titans. Jacksonville also had a need at cornerback but opted to take Thomas over Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, giving quarterback Trevor Lawrence a big, speedy deep threat.

The move is out of character for Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who hasn't taken a receiver higher than Round 6 in Jacksonville and last used a first-rounder on one in 2012, when the 49ers picked A.J. Jenkins 30th overall in the 2012 draft. That pick didn't work, but Thomas is an exciting prospect with big upside.

Related Links

Thomas might have played second fiddle at LSU to Malik Nabers, who was drafted sixth overall to the Giants on Thursday, but Thomas has the talent to develop into a No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. The second LSU receiver off the board after Nabers, Thomas burst out in his third season in Baton Rouge. In his first two campaigns, he generated 359 yards and 361 yards, respectively, and seven total touchdowns. In 2023, he went for 1,177 yards and an FBS-high 17 touchdowns on 68 catches.

At 6-foot-3 and running a 4.33 40-yard dash, Thomas sports an ideal combo of size and speed that will translate to the pro level. His incredible catch radius allows him to make plays on the ball that others can't, and his ability to win with quickness off the line enables him to beat press coverages.

With excellent acceleration, Thomas's ability to burn past defensive backs, combined with his skilled ability to track the ball in flight, is a gumbo that can lead to big plays. After the catch, he's more elusive than most tall receivers and can use his speed to hit the open field.

While he played primarily on the outside in college, Thomas has the skill set to bounce around the formation and be used as a big slot. Entering the NFL, Thomas has room to add mass to his frame. His play strength is sure to be tested, as he can get overpowered. More importantly, Thomas needs to develop his route tree and sharpen his route-running skills to thrive in the NFL.

If he improves his route running, Thomas has the physical tools of a potential No. 1 receiver, and he's landed in a place where his skills can be showcased immediately.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade up to select South Carolina WR Xavier Legette with No. 32 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with Buffalo Bills.
news

Chiefs trade up, select Texas WR Xavier Worthy with No. 28 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthywith the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Lions trade up to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions traded up to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys
news

Rams select Florida State DE Jared Verse with No. 19 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Colts draft UCLA edge Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA edge Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Raiders select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Broncos draft Oregon QB Bo Nix with No. 12 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Vikings trade up twice in Round 1 to select J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner

The Vikings traded up to select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after completing a deal with the New York Jets. Minnesota later traded up again to grab Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall.
news

Falcons select Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with No. 8 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Chargers draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 5 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.