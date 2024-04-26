Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New York Giants were rumored to be chasing quarterbacks, but they ended up sticking with the No. 6 pick and drafting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Not a bad consolation prize for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Nabers could end up being the playmaker embattled quarterback Daniel Jones needed all along. Once Drake Maye was drafted by the Patriots, the Giants certainly appeared focused on taking someone to help their incumbent QB out.

The 6-foot, 199-pound Nabers was a star for the Tigers the past two seasons, despite missing his senior season in high school and playing sparsely as a freshman in Baton Rouge. After leading the SEC in receptions (72) and finishing second in the conference in receiving yards (1,017) in 2022, Nabers was even better in 2023.

Last season, Nabers buoyed Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy-winning season as the Tigers' leading receiver, also pacing all FBS players at 120.7 receiving yards per game. He was a first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC, capping his brilliant season by setting LSU school records for career receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003), accomplishing the latter in his final game.

Nabers can attack all three levels of a defense. He's extremely tough to tackle after quick hitches, screens and slants, almost turning into a running back after the catch with elite contact balance. He also can take corners up top and find an extra gear to separate deep. Nabers lacks elite length and girth and will lose some physical battles, but he's a fighter who plays with an edge and underrated strength.

Forecasted as a top-10 pick, Nabers opted to skip athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine but did work out at LSU's pro day on March 27 -- and it was worth the wait. In addition to a scorching 40-yard dash time (4.38 seconds), Nabers also vertical jumped 42 inches, broad jumped 10-foot-9 and bench-pressed 15 reps -- all impressive results.

He will enter the NFL capable of taking over the Giants' No. 1 role, perhaps as soon as his rookie season. They feature a WR crop that's a bit on the smaller side, but the yards-after-catch potential of this group looks terrific on paper.