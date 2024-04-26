 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 08:52 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The New York Giants were rumored to be chasing quarterbacks, but they ended up sticking with the No. 6 pick and drafting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Not a bad consolation prize for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Nabers could end up being the playmaker embattled quarterback Daniel Jones needed all along. Once Drake Maye was drafted by the Patriots, the Giants certainly appeared focused on taking someone to help their incumbent QB out.

The 6-foot, 199-pound Nabers was a star for the Tigers the past two seasons, despite missing his senior season in high school and playing sparsely as a freshman in Baton Rouge. After leading the SEC in receptions (72) and finishing second in the conference in receiving yards (1,017) in 2022, Nabers was even better in 2023.

Last season, Nabers buoyed Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy-winning season as the Tigers' leading receiver, also pacing all FBS players at 120.7 receiving yards per game. He was a first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC, capping his brilliant season by setting LSU school records for career receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003), accomplishing the latter in his final game.

Nabers can attack all three levels of a defense. He's extremely tough to tackle after quick hitches, screens and slants, almost turning into a running back after the catch with elite contact balance. He also can take corners up top and find an extra gear to separate deep. Nabers lacks elite length and girth and will lose some physical battles, but he's a fighter who plays with an edge and underrated strength.

Forecasted as a top-10 pick, Nabers opted to skip athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine but did work out at LSU's pro day on March 27 -- and it was worth the wait. In addition to a scorching 40-yard dash time (4.38 seconds), Nabers also vertical jumped 42 inches, broad jumped 10-foot-9 and bench-pressed 15 reps -- all impressive results.

He will enter the NFL capable of taking over the Giants' No. 1 role, perhaps as soon as his rookie season. They feature a WR crop that's a bit on the smaller side, but the yards-after-catch potential of this group looks terrific on paper.

Nabers will help Jones in the short term, whether or not Jones has a long-term future in New York. And if Jones can't bounce back this coming season, some other QB might be fortunate to have an elite receiving talent to throw to down the road.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade up to select South Carolina WR Xavier Legette with No. 32 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with Buffalo Bills.
news

Chiefs trade up, select Texas WR Xavier Worthy with No. 28 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthywith the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Lions trade up to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions traded up to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys
news

Jaguars select LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Rams select Florida State DE Jared Verse with No. 19 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Colts draft UCLA edge Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA edge Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Raiders select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Broncos draft Oregon QB Bo Nix with No. 12 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Vikings trade up twice in Round 1 to select J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner

The Vikings traded up to select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after completing a deal with the New York Jets. Minnesota later traded up again to grab Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall.
news

Falcons select Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with No. 8 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Chargers draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 5 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.