Chiefs TE Travis Kelce agrees to terms on two-year extension

Over his 11 NFL seasons, Kelce has caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns, earning nine Pro Bowl nods and four first-team All-Pro selections. He was named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and at 34 years old, he remains one of the most dangerous players at the position in the NFL.

Kelce didn't need Patrick Mahomes to thrive, but since the Texas Tech standout ascended into superstardom, Kelce has benefitted exponentially. Mahomes took over as Kansas City's starting quarterback in 2018, kicking off an era of relative dominance in which the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and appeared in every AFC Championship Game from 2018-2023. In that span, Kelce has caught 600 passes for 7,428 yards and 52 touchdowns in the regular season, and added 243 receptions for 1,609 yards and 18 touchdowns in the postseason.