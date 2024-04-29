Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to one-year deal 

The Philadelphia Eagles waited until Day 3 of the draft to address their offensive line.

Two days later, they're bringing in more help by way of free agency.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year deal with Philly, the team announced on Monday.

Pending a physical, Becton will likely become the primary backup for Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata on either side of the Eagles' line.

The gargantuan 6-foot-7, 363-pound first-rounder from 2020 finally mustered a mostly healthy season last year after appearing in just one game the previous two, but his performance was not sufficient enough for the New York Jets, who have been steadily rebuilding their O-line, to make a move to keep him.

Becton earned a 59.6 offensive grade from PFF in 16 games played with a 60.7 pass-block score and a 56.3 as a run blocker, all of which represented precipitous drops from his rookie year (78.6, 76.0 and 73.9, respectively), before knee injuries provided multiple setbacks.

Nonetheless, Becton remains an imposing force who can help the Eagles in a pinch.