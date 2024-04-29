 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to one-year deal 

Published: Apr 29, 2024 at 05:24 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Philadelphia Eagles waited until Day 3 of the draft to address their offensive line.

Two days later, they're bringing in more help by way of free agency.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year deal with Philly, the team announced on Monday.

Pending a physical, Becton will likely become the primary backup for Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata on either side of the Eagles' line.

The gargantuan 6-foot-7, 363-pound first-rounder from 2020 finally mustered a mostly healthy season last year after appearing in just one game the previous two, but his performance was not sufficient enough for the New York Jets, who have been steadily rebuilding their O-line, to make a move to keep him.

Becton earned a 59.6 offensive grade from PFF in 16 games played with a 60.7 pass-block score and a 56.3 as a run blocker, all of which represented precipitous drops from his rookie year (78.6, 76.0 and 73.9, respectively), before knee injuries provided multiple setbacks.

Nonetheless, Becton remains an imposing force who can help the Eagles in a pinch.

He'll look to build off the one-year signing by returning to form when given the opportunity -- this time in a different shade of green.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to one-year deal worth up to $3M

Longtime Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Chargers' J.K. Dobbins says he's '100 percent,' excited to reunite with Gus Edwards, Greg Roman

After recovering from another season-ending injury suffered in 2023, new Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins said Monday that he feels good and is ready to shake off any negative associations.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce agrees to terms on new two-year, $34.25M deal

The Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new two-year, $34.25M deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry expected to participate in Jaguars' rookie camp

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming rookie camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Rookie DB Cooper DeJean willing to play 'wherever' within Eagles' secondary

After trading up to select Cooper DeJean in the second round, Eagles GM Howie Roseman says the Iowa defensive back has the ability to play at several different positions in the secondary. 
news

Bengals' Dax Hill making position switch from safety to cornerback

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the plan is to move former first-rounder Dax Hill from safety to cornerback for the 2024 season.
news

Broncos GM George Paton believes Bo Nix 'more game-ready' than younger QBs

After selecting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton believes the Oregon signal-caller is "more game-ready" than younger quarterbacks.
news

Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms on reunion 

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on deal that will bring the multi-time former Pro Bowler back, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.
news

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, to participate in Seahawks' rookie camp

The Seattle Seahawks have invited Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in their rookie minicamp next weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.