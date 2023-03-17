Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 17

Published: Mar 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • LB Tae Davis, who played the last two-plus seasons with the Browns, is signing with the club, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Isaiah McKenzie has been released, the team announced. McKenzie played the last four-plus seasons in Buffalo and posted career highs of 42 receptions, 423 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

VISITS

  • TE Jordan Akins, who played the last five seasons with the Texans, is visiting the team, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • QB Cooper Rush is re-signing with Dallas on a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • K Mike Badgley, who played 12 games last year with Detroit, is re-signing with the team, his agent announced.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing his contract to officially become a Raider, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garoppolo’s introductory news conference on Thursday was cancelled as he and the team had to finalize the deal. The former 49er’s free-agent deal was initially reported on Monday
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • TE Mike Gesicki has agreed to terms with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
  • DT Daniel Ekuale is re-signing with the Patriots, Pelissero reported.
  • LS Joe Cardona is re-signing with New England on a four-year, $6.3 million deal, Pelissero reported, making him the league's highest-paid long snapper. Cardona's deal is worth up to $6.7 million with incentives and includes a $1 million signing bonus and $2.6 million fully guaranteed at signing, Pelissero added.


ROSTER CUTS

  • DB Jalen Mills was informed of his release, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • QB Marcus Mariota is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

  • LB Devin Bush is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

news

Buccaneers release TE Cameron Brate after nine seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday announced the release of Cameron Brate after nine seasons.

news

New Jets WR Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers impacting his career: 'He's a big reason why I'm here'

In his introductory news conference Friday after inking a four-year, $44 million pact with the New York Jets, wide receiver Allen Lazard credited quarterback Aaron Rodgers with elevating his career after going undrafted in 2018.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade following Orlando Brown signing

The Bengals' decision to sign Orlando Brown has had a possible unintended consequence. Left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade out of Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Cowboys re-signing backup QB Cooper Rush to two-year contract

The Cowboys are keeping backup quarterback Cooper Rush in Big D. Dallas is signing Rush to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million to play behind Dak Prescott.

news

Rashaad Penny looking to 'restart' career with Eagles after injuries in Seattle: '17 games is really important'

Rashaad Penny joined the Eagles this week on a low-cost, one-year contract. The former first-round pick's chronic issue has been staying healthy, but Penny is looking to his time in Philadelphia as a "refresh."

news

Ex-Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki agrees to terms with Patriots on one-year deal

Tight end Mike Gesicki is staying in the AFC East but moving from South Beach to Foxborough. Gesicki agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with the Patriots.

news

Former Falcons QB Marcus Mariota signing one-year deal with Eagles

The Eagles continue their busy free agency. Former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia.

news

Former Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush signing one-year deal with Seahawks

Seattle is adding much-needed aid to the linebacking corps. The Seahawks are signing former Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush to a one-year contract.

news

Bears signing former Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman, ex-Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Adding offensive options for quarterback Justin Fields continues to be a focus for the Bears, who are bringing in a bruising back and an archrival's former tight end.

news

CB Darius Slay, Eagles agree to three-year, $42 million deal through 2025

Darius Slay isn't leaving Philadelphia. He's actually extending his stay. A day after it appeared the cornerback could be departing, Slay and the Eagles have agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal through 2025.

news

Seahawks bringing back backup QB Drew Lock on one-year, $4 million deal

Seattle's keeping the band together in the quarterback room. The Seahawks have agreed to terms with Drew Lock on a one-year, $4 million deal. Lock can earn up to $7.5 million in incentives.

