NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 17

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- LB Tae Davis, who played the last two-plus seasons with the Browns, is signing with the club, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- RB Justice Hill re-signed
- S Geno Stone re-signed
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Isaiah McKenzie has been released, the team announced. McKenzie played the last four-plus seasons in Buffalo and posted career highs of 42 receptions, 423 yards and four touchdowns last season.
VISITS
- TE Jordan Akins, who played the last five seasons with the Texans, is visiting the team, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- QB Cooper Rush is re-signing with Dallas on a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- K Mike Badgley, who played 12 games last year with Detroit, is re-signing with the team, his agent announced.
- OL Nick Allegretti re-signed, the team announced.
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing his contract to officially become a Raider, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garoppolo’s introductory news conference on Thursday was cancelled as he and the team had to finalize the deal. The former 49er’s free-agent deal was initially reported on Monday.
- TE Mike Gesicki has agreed to terms with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- DT Daniel Ekuale is re-signing with the Patriots, Pelissero reported.
- LS Joe Cardona is re-signing with New England on a four-year, $6.3 million deal, Pelissero reported, making him the league's highest-paid long snapper. Cardona's deal is worth up to $6.7 million with incentives and includes a $1 million signing bonus and $2.6 million fully guaranteed at signing, Pelissero added.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Jalen Mills was informed of his release, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
- QB Marcus Mariota is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- LB Devin Bush is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Leonard Fournette released
- TE Cameron Brate released
