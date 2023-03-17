Buccaneers release TE Cameron Brate after nine seasons 

The 31-year-old has been a reliable tight end throughout his time in Tampa, but battled injuries during this past season. Brate suffered a concussion in a Week 2 defeat against the Chiefs, and later sprained his neck and was stretchered off the field in the Buccaneers' Week 6 loss to the Steelers. He played in 11 games with 20 receptions for 174 yards in 2022.