NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 28

Published: Jul 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Amari Cooper is expected to return to practice today after missing the past three days due to "minor tweak," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • WR Jameson Williams won't practice Friday and is considered day to day with a leg injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg) won't practice and remains day to day, per Campbell.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • RB Dalvin Cook is visiting with the Jets today. In an appearance on Good Morning Football this morning, Cook said the odds are "pretty high" he ends up signing with New York.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett, who is returning from an Achilles injury, had two good days to start camp and was given today off, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • NT Daron Payne (toe) returned to practice after missing past two days.

