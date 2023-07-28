NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- CB Kyron Brown
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Cam Dantzler (injured)
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper is expected to return to practice today after missing the past three days due to "minor tweak," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
INJURIES
- WR Jameson Williams won't practice Friday and is considered day to day with a leg injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg) won't practice and remains day to day, per Campbell.
SIGNINGS
- WR Trey Quinn
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Tom Kennedy (injured)
INJURIES
- CB Jalen Ramsey is scheduled for surgery on his non-contact meniscus injury at 1 p.m. ET today, head coach Mike McDaniel announced.
VISITS
- RB Dalvin Cook is visiting with the Jets today. In an appearance on Good Morning Football this morning, Cook said the odds are "pretty high" he ends up signing with New York.
INJURIES
- OLB Shaquil Barrett, who is returning from an Achilles injury, had two good days to start camp and was given today off, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- NT Daron Payne (toe) returned to practice after missing past two days.