NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Marquise Brown (heel) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- P Pat O'Donnell signed to practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- LS Frank Ginda (from practice squad)
FINES
- The Falcons have been fined $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 for violating the NFL Injury Report Policy prior to their Week 7 game, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Domenique Davis signed to active roster from practice squad
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will play versus the Falcons on Sunday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion protocol) will practice today, and will have to clear the protocol by tomorrow to travel with the team to play the Buccaneers, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane (toe) is expected to play Sunday versus the Cowboys, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
INJURIES
- QB Zach Wilson (concussion) will not play Sunday versus the Commanders, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
- C Tyler Larsen (knee) ruled out
- LT Charles Leno (calf) ruled out