NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 3-11-0

INJURIES

  • WR Marquise Brown (heel) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 6-8-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

  • LS Frank Ginda (from practice squad)


FINES

  • The Falcons have been fined $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 for violating the NFL Injury Report Policy prior to their Week 7 game, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-6-0

SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will play versus the Falcons on Sunday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion protocol) will practice today, and will have to clear the protocol by tomorrow to travel with the team to play the Buccaneers, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-9-0

ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB De'Von Achane (toe) is expected to play Sunday versus the Cowboys, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Zach Wilson (concussion) will not play Sunday versus the Commanders, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-10-0

INJURIES

