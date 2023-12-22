Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) not listed on injury report, expected to return Sunday vs. Falcons

The Colts running back was not listed on the team's Friday injury report, clearing the way for him to take the field for a Christmas Eve date with the Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor missed the Colts' most recent trio of games due to a thumb injury, which required surgery to repair. He'd said earlier in the week he wanted to test the thumb at full speed during practice before he'd know whether he was truly ready to rejoin his teammates on the field Sunday, and it appears he's passed such a test.