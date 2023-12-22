Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) not listed on injury report, expected to return Sunday vs. Falcons

The Colts running back was not listed on the team's Friday injury report, clearing the way for him to take the field for a Christmas Eve date with the Atlanta Falcons.
Taylor missed the Colts' most recent trio of games due to a thumb injury, which required surgery to repair. He'd said earlier in the week he wanted to test the thumb at full speed during practice before he'd know whether he was truly ready to rejoin his teammates on the field Sunday, and it appears he's passed such a test.
The timing is fortuitous, even in a truncated season for Taylor. Fellow running back (and top replacement) Zack Moss is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons with a forearm injury, and wasn't able to practice at all during the week.
Though Indianapolis found a way to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend with a combination of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, the return of Taylor should provide a significant boost to the Colts' offense. They'll need it against a Falcons defense that ranks 10th in yards allowed per game.