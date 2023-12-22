Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Hill's mid-game departure in Week 14 exposed a weakness in Miami's offense, which was overly reliant on the rare talents of the speedy superstar and fell into a rut prior to his return in the second half. Miami delivered a firm response to this revelation a week later, though, finishing with 290 yards -- including 224 from Tua Tagovailoa, who connected with Jaylen Waddle on a 60-yard touchdown pass -- and capitalizing on short fields all afternoon in the 30-0 triumph over New York.

Hill's absence in Week 15 made his pursuit of a 2,000-yard receiving season and a possible NFL Most Valuable Player Award less likely. If he can play Sunday, he'll begin a three-game stretch in which he'll need roughly 150 receiving yards in each contest to break 2,000 yards.