Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Tyreek Hill is trending in the right direction entering Week 16.
The receiver received a questionable designation on Miami's Friday injury report after practicing Thursday and Friday, completing a setback-free week that left coach Mike McDaniel feeling "good about him" ahead of the team's meeting with Dallas on Sunday.
Hill missed Miami's Week 15 blowout win over the Jets due to an ankle injury suffered in the Dolphins' Week 14 loss to Tennessee.
Hill's mid-game departure in Week 14 exposed a weakness in Miami's offense, which was overly reliant on the rare talents of the speedy superstar and fell into a rut prior to his return in the second half. Miami delivered a firm response to this revelation a week later, though, finishing with 290 yards -- including 224 from Tua Tagovailoa, who connected with Jaylen Waddle on a 60-yard touchdown pass -- and capitalizing on short fields all afternoon in the 30-0 triumph over New York.
Hill's absence in Week 15 made his pursuit of a 2,000-yard receiving season and a possible NFL Most Valuable Player Award less likely. If he can play Sunday, he'll begin a three-game stretch in which he'll need roughly 150 receiving yards in each contest to break 2,000 yards.
Miami's top-ranked offense should give him a chance to do so. The Dolphins will aim to get a second straight win with a victory over a Dallas defense that is coming off a shockingly lopsided loss to Buffalo in Week 15.