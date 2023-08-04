Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 4

Published: Aug 04, 2023 at 10:28 AM Updated: Aug 04, 2023 at 01:40 PM
Arizona Cardinals
SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Atlanta Falcons
INJURIES

INJURIES

  • CB Jeff Okudah was carted off the field with an ankle injury, per head coach Arthur Smith. Smith declined to speculate on the severity of the injury pending an MRI.


SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
INJURIES

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow remains sidelined due to last week's calf strain, and HC Zac Taylor did not have an update on Burrow's status.
  • RB Trayveon Williams (ankle) is considered week to week.
  • WR Charlie Jones (shoulder) is day to day.
Houston Texans
SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS

  • OT DJ Scaife


INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
INJURIES

INJURIES

  • DT James Lynch tore his ACL in Thursday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New Orleans Saints
SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS

  • DE Cameron Jordan signed a two-year extension with New Orleans. The deal is for $27.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
New York Giants
SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
INJURIES

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
INJURIES

INJURIES

  • TE Logan Thomas sat out practice due to a calf strain, per head coach Ron Rivera.
  • CB Emmanuel Forbes tweaked his groin and will be re-evaluated.

