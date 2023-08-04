NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- RB Marlon Mack
ROSTER CUTS
- LS Jack Coco
INJURIES
- CB Jeff Okudah was carted off the field with an ankle injury, per head coach Arthur Smith. Smith declined to speculate on the severity of the injury pending an MRI.
SIGNINGS
- DL Matthew Gotel
- OL Michal Menet
- DL Caeveon Patton
- WR Mathew Sexton
SIGNINGS
- TE Marcedes Lewis is finalizing a deal to join Chicago, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow remains sidelined due to last week's calf strain, and HC Zac Taylor did not have an update on Burrow's status.
- RB Trayveon Williams (ankle) is considered week to week.
- WR Charlie Jones (shoulder) is day to day.
SIGNINGS
- OT DJ Scaife
INJURIES
- C Scott Quessenberry (knee) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- CB Mark Gilbert
ROSTER CUTS
- FB John Lovett waived with injury designation
INJURIES
- DT James Lynch tore his ACL in Thursday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- DE Cameron Jordan signed a two-year extension with New Orleans. The deal is for $27.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jeff Smith waived with injury designation
INJURIES
- WR Deon Cain (ankle) will not practice
- LB Nakobe Dean (ankle) will not practice
- CB James Bradberry (groin) will not practice
INJURIES
- TE Logan Thomas sat out practice due to a calf strain, per head coach Ron Rivera.
- CB Emmanuel Forbes tweaked his groin and will be re-evaluated.