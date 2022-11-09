NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Intro

Week 9 was a very entertaining week of football. From seeing players who were traded make an immediate impact, to the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady resurrecting at the last moment with a potential season-saving win. There was Justin Fields putting on an absolute show and setting the new single-game QB rushing record with 178 yards, Joe Mixon scoring not one, not two, not three, not even four, but five touchdowns, as well as Tyreek Hill continuing his historic season -- he is now on pace for the first ever 2,000 receiving yard campaign. His quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to put up big numbers and is a player you should start weekly in fantasy (more on that later).

Oh, and Aaron Rodgers became the only former most valuable player in NFL history to throw three interceptions against the last-ranked scoring and total defense entering the week and lose the game. There was also the Jets shocking the world and upsetting the Bills, which makes me sad, but kudos to a good young Jets team! We also got to see players who were traded make an impact. And maybe best of all, Week 9 was a good one for this column! After a really rough week a couple weeks ago, it's nice to bounce back with a couple good ones in a row.