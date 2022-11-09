NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

Yeah, Pitts failed to reach five fantasy points in Week 9, but go look at the tight end scoring from last week. It was gross. We know that Pitts has a low floor in this version of the Falcons offense, but he has a higher ceiling than most tight ends. Pitts has four games with seven or more targets -- two of them have come in the last two weeks. In Week 9, Pitts had a 30% target share and saw 39% of the team's air yards. His 197 air yards in Week 9 were the most a tight end has seen in any game this season. I was hard on Arthur Smith earlier this season for not throwing the ball to Pitts. It didn’t lead to a bunch of production last week, but consistent volume is all we want for Pitts. If he sees that, more often than not his talent will win out. Especially in a matchup like this week against the Panthers. Not only have they allowed 10.8 fantasy PPG to tight ends, which ranks middle of the pack, but Pitts’ best game of the season came against them. That was in Week 8 when he saw a season-high nine targets, catching five of them for 80 yards and a touchdown. He scored a season-high 19 fantasy points in that one. It's worth taking the upside swing and getting Pitts in your starting lineup this week.