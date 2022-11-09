NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

I had Fields written down as a start before I even looked at the matchup -- that is how good he has been. Fields has now rushed for at least 47 yards in every game since Week 3 and he has scored over 17 fantasy points in every game since Week 5. But it all turned the corner in Week 6 against Washington. Fields ran for 88 yards in that game and since then there have been more designed runs than ever in the Bears offense. He is also throwing more on the run and just looks so much more comfortable. He was never a pocket passer and forcing him to try to be one was not working. This is his style of play, and it's led to him scoring over 23 fantasy points in three straight games, including going off in Week 9 for 42.7 fantasy points. He threw for just 123 yards, but a season-high three passing touchdowns. Oh, and he also ran for 178 yards, the most a QB has ever rushed for in a game. He added a touchdown on the ground for his third straight game with a rushing touchdown. Fields has become a must-start option and is quickly becoming a league-winner. And then you see who his matchup is against: the Lions, who have allowed 20.95 fantasy PPG to QBs, the third-most in the NFL. Fields against this defense? He could break fantasy once again this week.