NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
For the entire season, Taylor has been far too obvious to include as a start in this column. But that changed last week when he was voted the biggest bust of the first half on Fantasy Live. There have been fantasy managers, and a good amount, wondering if they should sit the first-overall pick. This would not be a week to do that if Taylor is able to suit up. The matchup is simply too good against the Raiders, who have allowed 28.8 fantasy PPG to RBs, the third-most in the NFL. We just saw Travis Etienne explode against them and many running backs have got theirs against the Raiders. Not only do they struggle against the run, but they have allowed the most receiving yards to the position, as well as being inside the top three in most catches and receiving touchdowns allowed to running backs. In case you need to be reminded, you shouldn’t sit Taylor, especially in favorable matchups like this one.
I said after Foreman’s game against the Bucs that I would be looking to sell high. I said after his huge game against the Falcons that I would definitely be looking to sell -- but for a whole lot more than originally anticipated. Hope you listened, cause last week's price is sadly no longer this week's price. However, if you held on and experienced the Week 9 disaster firsthand, do not fret too much. You basically get a do-over this week! The Week 9 dud could be a good thing for your Week 10 lineup. Foreman only played 42% of snaps with nine touches. That means he could be fresh playing on a short week against the Falcons on Thursday. Do not forget what Foreman did in Week 8 to Atlanta, when he went off for just under 32 fantasy points. He rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns in that game. Plus, the Falcons have been run on all season, especially as of late. In the past month, they have allowed 32.4 fantasy PPG to the position, the second-most in the NFL.
Williams played 63% of the snaps and carried the ball 24 times against the Packers. He scored a two-point conversion to help get him into double-digit fantasy points. That may seem disappointing, but if his floor is around 10 points, that makes him a reliable RB. Williams also is always a threat to score a touchdown, as his 18 carries inside the 10 are second only to Joe Mixon (25). He has an elevated chance of scoring a touchdown this week as the Bears have allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns (10) and red zone touches (39) to backs this season. The Bears have been beat on the ground all season and Williams presents the Lions their best chance of doing so. The lone risk is if D’Andre Swift miraculously takes back the starting gig, but he played just 16% of the snaps last week. This is a week to take a shot on Williams and get him in your starting lineup.
Montgomery is trending in the wrong direction. I have been vocal about that on Fantasy Live and the NFL Fantasy Football show. He is now splitting work with Khalil Herbert and has Fields taking more ground production than ever before. It has led to Montgomery having a very reduced floor and no longer being an option you need to start weekly. However, that doesn't mean you do not start him in favorable matchups and that is exactly what the Lions present. On the season, the Lions have allowed 26.2 fantasy PPG to RBs, the seventh-most in the league. That includes giving up the second-most rushing touchdowns (11) to the position. In a game that should be close, or even where the Bears could be playing from ahead, it should lead to some extra carries for Montgomery. This is a week to go ahead and get him in your starting lineup.
Sit 'Em
We had a week off of wondering if we should start or sit Harris with him on bye. But he comes off the bye week in a really tough matchup against the Saints' run defense. Harris has been struggling. He has not topped 14 fantasy points in a game this season and hasn’t reached 13 points since Week 3. He’s topped 50 rushing yards once in the past month. He also has just one touchdown on the ground and three all season. The explosiveness just hasn’t been there for Najee and the pass game numbers have taken a big dip this season, as well, which especially hurts Harris, because the Saints have struggled more against RBs in the passing game than on the ground. The Saints stopped the red-hot Josh Jacobs in Week 8, but we did see Kenyan Drake and the Ravens get the Saints on Monday Night Football, which knocked them outside the top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs. Harris is not a must-sit this week, but if you have other options, you can certainly get away from him in this matchup.
Edwards-Helaire played just 17% of the snaps in Week 9, carrying the ball four times for 5 yards and adding one catch for 14 yards on two targets. CEH was able to survive in a shared role early on when he was getting the goal-line work. But we have seen more and more of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon near pay dirt as of late. The Jaguars are a team that struggles against running backs, but given how little usage CEH has seen as of late, there is no way he can be trusted to take advantage of the matchup. After scoring 14.9 fantasy points or more in each of the first four games, he has not reached double-digits since Week 4. He reached a new low last week with just 2.9 fantasy points. The backfield in Kansas City is just too murky to trust, even in a favorable matchup.
Singletary was held to under 50 total yards and limited to just 8.8 fantasy points against the Jets. He has now been held in single digits in three of the last four games he has played. So, while he brings a safe floor, he also doesn’t bring a very high ceiling. He’s topped 15 fantasy points once, and that was in the weird Miami game where all the Bills players were on the sideline getting IVs while the native Miami resident Singletary was collecting checkdowns. And, while Nyheim Hines barely saw the field in Week 9, he is always a threat to take valuable targets as he gets more acclimated. Add in that the Vikings have limited RBs to just 18.6 fantasy PPG, the seventh-fewest in the NFL, and his is a week to sit Singletary.
Robinson looked like the lead back in Washington, but that is now in question. He played just 46% of the snaps in Week 9 with 13 carries and two targets. That was fewer snaps and targets than Antonio Gibson saw. Robinson turned it into 44 yards on the ground. He has scored 7.8 fantasy points in the past two games combined. He was a sit last week and that worked out. He is closer to being dropped than he is to being a reliable weekly start. Add in that his high mark on the season is 12 fantasy points and it shows both the floor and upside is too low. Now he faces the Eagles, who not only have been stout defensively but who could blow the doors open in this game, which would put Robinson in a negative game script. Stay far away from Robinson this week.