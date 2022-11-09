NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

We had a week off of wondering if we should start or sit Harris with him on bye. But he comes off the bye week in a really tough matchup against the Saints' run defense. Harris has been struggling. He has not topped 14 fantasy points in a game this season and hasn’t reached 13 points since Week 3. He’s topped 50 rushing yards once in the past month. He also has just one touchdown on the ground and three all season. The explosiveness just hasn’t been there for Najee and the pass game numbers have taken a big dip this season, as well, which especially hurts Harris, because the Saints have struggled more against RBs in the passing game than on the ground. The Saints stopped the red-hot Josh Jacobs in Week 8, but we did see Kenyan Drake and the Ravens get the Saints on Monday Night Football, which knocked them outside the top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs. Harris is not a must-sit this week, but if you have other options, you can certainly get away from him in this matchup.