NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

When looking to stream defenses, people often look for an offense that is not known for putting up a lot of points. The Browns may be one that comes to mind, but that would be a trap. The Browns have allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season, which is just inside the top 10 fewest in the NFL. They have not been the offense that you can pick on like many thought they would be coming into the season. Plus, the Dolphins defense has allowed a ton of production this year. There are better options out there.