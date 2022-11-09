NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Cowboys lead the league with 33 sacks, despite being on bye last week. They have been a strong fantasy defense for a second straight year, as they are always a threat to get sacks and turnovers. This week they face the Packers, who have allowed 8.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers threw three picks last week and the Packers are dealing with a lot of injuries, as well. Do not be afraid of this matchup like you would be in the past. Start the Cowboys defense this week.
The Raiders defense has not been playing well this season, but this is all about the matchup. The Colts have allowed 12.11 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the most in the NFL. They have allowed the most sacks (35) and thrown the most interceptions (10). Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times last week and the Colts offense looked broken. Indy is a team to stream against, so fire up the Raiders this week.
The Rams had been allowing the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses for most of the year but will now have to settle for the silver medal there. On the year, they are allowing 11.38 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, one of just two teams in double-digits. They allow a lot of sacks and have struggled with turnovers both in the air and on the ground. Plus, the Cardinals defense has been playing better as of late. For fantasy purposes, the Cards have over nine fantasy points in three of their last four games. Stream them this week.
The Saints defense has been consistent, but not good for fantasy purposes. It scored four fantasy points in each of the first six games and has five or fewer in every game but one. This is about trying to stream in a good matchup though. The Steelers have allowed 9.4 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the third-most in the NFL. Kenny Pickett has struggled at times, so it's worth taking a shot on the Saints defense this week.
Sit 'Em
The Jets defense did a great job of making life tough on Josh Allen and the Bills last week. Unfortunately for the Vikings, their defense is not the Jets defense. The Bills have allowed 4.6 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Get away from the Vikings this week.
The Chargers defense has struggled against the run this season and the 49ers have one of the best ground attacks in the NFL. Plus, this could be the first time we see the Niners with all of their offensive pieces fully acclimated and ready to go. That is a scary thought. Get away from the Chargers in this tough matchup.
The Packers defense has not been what many thought it would be this season. It has scored more than 11 fantasy points just once and has six or fewer fantasy points in four of its last five games. This week the Packers get the Cowboys, who have allowed 4.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fourth-fewest in the league. Get away from them this week.
When looking to stream defenses, people often look for an offense that is not known for putting up a lot of points. The Browns may be one that comes to mind, but that would be a trap. The Browns have allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season, which is just inside the top 10 fewest in the NFL. They have not been the offense that you can pick on like many thought they would be coming into the season. Plus, the Dolphins defense has allowed a ton of production this year. There are better options out there.