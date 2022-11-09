NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Jeudy has been playing well, which may get forgotten given that Denver is coming off its bye after playing in London. He has also been the Broncos' most effective downfield receiver this season. He has a team-high 13 targets of 20-plus air yards, catching three for 136 yards and a touchdown. That might not sound impressive, but it's either a team high or tied for such in every category except yards. Jeudy also has a 96.3 passer rating on those targets, significantly higher than the Broncos' other regular receivers (Courtland Sutton, 72.5 and Hamler, 45.8). Why does the deep ball matter so much? Well, the Titans have allowed by far the most production on passes of 20-plus air yards this season. They have allowed 674 yards on those passes; no other team has allowed over 600. They have also allowed a league-high 142.6 passer rating and 17 completions, as well as four touchdowns on those passes. And, if you are still not sold, the 40.5 fantasy PPG they allow weekly to the position is the third-highest in the NFL. It has been tough trusting Jeudy, or any Broncos pass-catcher this season, but if not this week, then when?