NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Start 'Em
Brown has been running hot after a little slow point earlier in the season. He has topped at least 15 fantasy points in three straight games. That includes two weeks ago when he exploded for 156 yards and three scores, going for 39.6 fantasy points. Brown brings such a safe floor and one of the higher ceilings at the receiver position. He has a chance to really show that upside this week against Washington. On the season, the Commanders have issued 36.3 fantasy PPG to receivers, the ninth-most in the NFL. They have been playing better as of late, but that is no reason to get away from Brown, especially considering he caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown, going for 19.5 fantasy points earlier this season against them. Brown is a must-start option.
Kirk is coming off a big game against the Raiders where he caught eight of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. He led the Jaguars in every receiving category and finished with a 31% target share and 37% air yard share. That is big-time usage. Kirk has been up and down this season, but that is largely because of Trevor Lawrence, not him. Plus, he has been better than bad as he has topped double-figures in six of nine games including five times topping 15. He gets the Chiefs this week, who have allowed 36.4 fantasy PPG to receivers, the eighth-most in the NFL. Additionally, this can easily become a game where the Chiefs jump out ahead and the Jags have to throw a bunch as they play catch-up. That likely just means more volume for Kirk. Get him in your lineup this week.
Olave led the Saints in targets (nine), catches (six) and yards (71) on Monday Night Football against the Ravens. He has now scored double-digit fantasy points in every game but his first NFL game. He brings such a safe floor, and we know his upside is higher as he remains one of the best deep threats in the game. We haven’t seen that as much with Andy Dalton starting, but this is a week where he has a shot to win downfield. The Steelers have allowed the fifth-most yards on passes of 20-plus air yards this season. That includes giving up a league-high six touchdowns on those passes. Pittsburgh has also allowed the most fantasy PPG to receivers this season at 45.8 per game. The potential for Olave to have a huge day is simply too high in this one.
Jeudy has been playing well, which may get forgotten given that Denver is coming off its bye after playing in London. He has also been the Broncos' most effective downfield receiver this season. He has a team-high 13 targets of 20-plus air yards, catching three for 136 yards and a touchdown. That might not sound impressive, but it's either a team high or tied for such in every category except yards. Jeudy also has a 96.3 passer rating on those targets, significantly higher than the Broncos' other regular receivers (Courtland Sutton, 72.5 and Hamler, 45.8). Why does the deep ball matter so much? Well, the Titans have allowed by far the most production on passes of 20-plus air yards this season. They have allowed 674 yards on those passes; no other team has allowed over 600. They have also allowed a league-high 142.6 passer rating and 17 completions, as well as four touchdowns on those passes. And, if you are still not sold, the 40.5 fantasy PPG they allow weekly to the position is the third-highest in the NFL. It has been tough trusting Jeudy, or any Broncos pass-catcher this season, but if not this week, then when?
Sit 'Em
Pittman tied his season lows with six targets and three catches in Week 9. His 5.2 fantasy points and 22 receiving yards were his worst marks of the season. He has 17.5 fantasy points in the last two weeks with Sam Ehlinger starting. The Colts then went out and fired Frank Reich after their Week 9 dud. Given how much is up in the air with the Colts right now, such as what offensive changes we may see and how often they will pass, along with the fact that we have yet to see Pittman put up a big game with the new QB, there are a lot of reasons to be wary of Pittman. Add in that the Raiders are in the middle of the pack in production allowed to receivers on the season and in the last month, and it pains my heart to say, as Pittman is a great talent who is being held back by his situation, but it’s a week to get away from Pittman.
Thielen has scored single-digit fantasy points in half his games this season. He has topped double-digits four times this year, but twice was touchdown elevated. Thielen is averaging just 52 yards per game, the only time he put up lower was when he missed time due to injury in 2019. He brings a low floor and not a very high ceiling. And this week against a tough Bills secondary, which is starting to get some of its starters back, and Thielen is looking like a risky start this week.
London saw seven targets last week, the most he has seen since Week 5. But he turned it into just three catches for 23 yards, and he lost a fumble knocking him down to just 3.3 fantasy points. He started the season with three weeks over 12 fantasy points but has failed to top eight fantasy points since. We know that this is not his fault, but it’s the situation he is in with his head coach and quarterback. The Panthers have struggled against receivers this season, but do not fall for it and start London this week, even if you are in a pinch. When he faced the Panthers two weeks ago, he finished with 7.1 fantasy points, catching four of five targets for 31 yards. The floor is entirely too low and there is no upside here. London is a great talent, but until we see his role change and get him consistent volume, London is far closer to droppable than he is startable.
Robinson recorded just two catches for 15 yards on three targets in his last game before the bye week. He has twice topped double-digit fantasy points, but his high point this season is 12.7 fantasy points, and he has yet to play over 70 percent of the snaps in a game this season. Robinson is a player that I like and have advocated for in the past. But the reason he is a sit this week is because of the matchup. The Texans have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers. That is largely because they give up by far the most production to running backs and teams simply just run the ball down their throat. Why would that change this week with the Giants able to ride Saquon Barkley and limit how often they have to pass? They should heavily rely on Barkley and their defense. There are better days ahead, but the floor and ceiling are both too low this week. Go in another direction.