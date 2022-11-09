NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Myers is a top-two fantasy kicker and Justin Tucker’s biggest competition to finish as the top-scoring kicker, at least as of now. He scored seven fantasy points last week, which snapped his six-game streak of being in double-digits. Still, he is as reliable as they come. Start him weekly.
Carlson is automatic. He just doesn’t seem to miss, and his eight-point game last week snapped his five-game streak of being in double-digits. He is one of the very best in real life and in fantasy. He is a must-start kicker.
Succop has scored double-digit fantasy points in two straight games and in three of his last four. The Bucs offense stalling out in the red zone has led to lots of opportunities for Succop. He gets the Seahawks this week, who have allowed 8.0 fantasy PPG to kickers, which ranks inside the top 10 this season.
The Panthers have allowed 8.6 fantasy PPG to kickers this season, the sixth-most in the NFL. We know Koo can kick with the best of them. He just needs his offense to give him a chance. The last time these teams faced off, the Falcons were able to move the ball downfield often and Koo finished with 13 fantasy points. This is a week to fire him up.
Sit 'Em
Joseph has reached double-digit figures just twice all season. He has scored four fantasy points or fewer five times this season. And this week he gets the Bills, who have allowed 6.0 fantasy PPG to kickers, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. This is not the week to stream Joseph.
The Eagles are the toughest matchup a kicker can draw. They have allowed just 3.9 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the fewest in the NFL. There is only one other team allowing fewer than 5.9 per game to the position. Slye has topped five fantasy points just three times all season. Given that and the matchup and it’s a week to stay far away.
The 49ers have been a very tough matchup for opposing kickers. They have allowed just 4.6 fantasy PPG to the position, the second-fewest in the NFL. Plus, the Chargers offense has struggled to move the ball this season. There are better streaming options out there this week.
The Bears have allowed just 5.8 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the third-fewest in the NFL. Badgley is coming off his worst game of the season, where he scored just one fantasy point. That was because Dan Campbell and the Lions were not afraid to go for two. Due to the matchup, I would go in another direction this week.