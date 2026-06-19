NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished and that the Civil War had concluded.
In June 2020, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL would recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and the league's offices would be closed in observance.
On Friday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.
A day to reflect, learn and celebrate freedom. pic.twitter.com/xKdjHMxMaJ— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 19, 2026
A day to commemorate the strength, courage and impact of the past and future— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 19, 2026
On Juneteenth, we celebrate freedom pic.twitter.com/B3F2EZfVqI
Happy Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/veXLluX3oQ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 19, 2026
Happy Juneteenth!— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 19, 2026
Learn more about the holiday and why it’s important, plus even more resources: https://t.co/DYQBl6zNIl pic.twitter.com/EvBRvXtfWT
A day of reflection, education, and celebration pic.twitter.com/heUfwjWbie— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 19, 2026
Celebrating freedom, resilience and the ongoing pursuit of equity.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 19, 2026
Happy Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/MalIzjuiWw
Celebrating freedom, today and always pic.twitter.com/oc66xPZGGa— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 19, 2026
Celebrating freedom and reflecting on our continuing journey towards equality as we honor Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/5kMQvsjKn7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 19, 2026
Today we reflect on our past and celebrate freedom, in honor of Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/jN0SavDNtp— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 19, 2026
Today we learn.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 19, 2026
Today we reflect.
Today we celebrate freedom.
To learn more » https://t.co/Du6hFSlQ1H #InspireChange x #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/NjfdZGIRnc
A day to reflect, honor and celebrate freedom pic.twitter.com/RQjnEKixMs— Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 19, 2026
Today we learn, reflect and celebrate freedom. pic.twitter.com/dgdLIzhOQW— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 19, 2026
we honor and celebrate freedom. pic.twitter.com/xDNbsofcI8— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 19, 2026
Today we celebrate Juneteenth, a day that marks the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. pic.twitter.com/QmlaAXeafL— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 19, 2026
Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States. We look forward to continuing to work together towards a more equitable future for all. pic.twitter.com/1S4IhQ5Wtg— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 19, 2026
Celebrating freedom, resilience, and heritage. Happy Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/nM7iQMmcmt— Raiders Impact (@raidersimpact) June 19, 2026
celebrating freedom + unity pic.twitter.com/XJHT8J7hAm— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 19, 2026
Celebrating #Juneteenth! • Acknowledging the past while helping create a better future. pic.twitter.com/1kbtPn2v4Y— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 19, 2026
Celebrating freedom.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 19, 2026
Happy #Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/Ia5QiuzGKg
Honoring a legacy of Black voices, stories, and culture that inspire. pic.twitter.com/vUAb1yR8TQ— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 19, 2026
Today, we celebrate freedom. pic.twitter.com/hhhyD1EWF0— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 19, 2026
A day to reflect, learn, and celebrate freedom. pic.twitter.com/QkiY4Jw68L— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 19, 2026
A day to listen, learn and commemorate. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/u0n2VzScKF— New York Giants (@Giants) June 19, 2026
Today we celebrate freedom pic.twitter.com/Fw8bsQHNN3— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 19, 2026
A day to reflect, learn, and celebrate freedom. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/sYgwtyUqAI— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 19, 2026
A day to celebrate, learn, reflect, and take action to inspire change for a better future. pic.twitter.com/RbcgkrJPZU— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 19, 2026
This Juneteenth, we celebrate freedom, history, culture, and progress.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 19, 2026
We honor the resilience and legacy of those who came before us, celebrate the joy of today, and continue the journey toward a more equitable future.
Happy Juneteenth ❤️🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/jSrnTap28q
Honoring freedom. Celebrating resilience. Committing to progress. pic.twitter.com/abOseHfWc5— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 19, 2026
Today and every day, we celebrate freedom.#Juneteenth | #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/VeNAdG01Rw— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 19, 2026
Join us in celebrating Juneteenth by supporting black-owned businesses in Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/oAzNs9NWVN— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 19, 2026
Celebrating freedom.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 19, 2026
Happy #Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/CE9n0vSHDf
Today the Pro Football Hall of Fame honors Juneteenth, a day to reflect on our history and recognize resilience and equality. pic.twitter.com/LycrfGYxd4— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 19, 2026