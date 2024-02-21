Next Gen Stats: How defensive pressure defined the 2023 NFL season

It was fitting that the season culminated with two teams that shared a similar narrative in terms of routinely creating pressure, albeit through different means.

The 49ers largely played zone coverage and relied on four-man rushes to generate pressure this season under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. This led to a 38.5 percent pressure rate and a 17.2 percent quick pressure rate during the regular season, both 10th in the league. Wilks -- who, it just so happens, was relieved of duties last week -- picked his spots with the Niners, blitzing on just 21.7 percent of dropbacks during the regular season (30th) but generating pressure on 55.1 percent of those dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the league. Both of Nick Bosa's sacks in the NFC Championship Game came on four-man rushes, as did all three of the team's sacks in the Super Bowl, a game in which San Francisco rushed four on every dropback up until 5:24 remained in the third quarter. Of Bosa's game-high 10 pressures, the third-most in a playoff game since 2018, eight came on four-man rushes.

The 49ers rushed four on 89.6 percent of their pass rushes in the postseason, blitzing Green Bay's Jordan Love, Detroit's Jared Goff and Mahomes on just 10.4 percent of their combined dropbacks but generating pressure on 78.6 percent of those snaps. In the Divisional Round alone, Wilks blitzed Love on just 22.2 percent of his third-down dropbacks but spawned pressure on a whopping 55.6 percent of those plays. It was an area where the unit excelled during the regular season as well, with the 49ers leading the NFL with a 64.8 percent pressure rate on third-down blitzes despite blitzing on just 29 percent of third downs (19th).

The 49ers didn't have to be exceptional from a pressure standpoint with a coverage unit featuring playmakers Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Charvarious Ward, and their offense routinely scoring 30-plus points. It was largely the opposite for the Chiefs until the postseason.

Both Super Bowl participants proved a larger point: While pressure may come in different forms, it's critical to postseason success. Neither defense led the league in any of the surface-level pressure metrics, but both found ways to generate pressure that best suited their respective personnel, ultimately helping their teams secure a spot on the game's biggest stage.