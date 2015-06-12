McDaniels: Brady suspension hasn't changed anything

Uncertainty behind Tom Brady's lingering four-game suspension has caused concern outside the Patriots' locker room. Inside, the team insists the threat of missing the future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn't affect the way they work.
"It hasn't changed anything for us. We're doing the same thing we would have always done," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Thursday, via the Boston Herald. "This is a time of year when you want to try to let everybody have an opportunity to rep, make mistakes, learn from them, get better and hopefully come into training camp here in another month and a half and have an opportunity to compete on an even playing field."
While the suspension is still in the appeal stage, worrying about the quarterback is the last thing on their minds.
"He's the same Tom Brady I've always had a chance to coach at this time of the year," McDaniels said. " ... Nothing different than every year I've had a chance to work with him in the past."
Backup Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled at times in practices this offseason. He's in line to be the starting quarterback if Brady ends up missing any games this season. The Pats will also add veteranMatt Flynn as insurance and a training camp arm.
"In Jimmy's situation, there are no bad days," McDaniels said. "We're either going to get better from some mistakes we made or we're going to make progress and be happy about that. ... He is making decisions quicker. He is more sure of what to do. And at the same time, there's not a day that goes by that he doesn't make mistakes that we can correct and try to improve his play off of, so I'm pleased with what his attitude has been, and his work ethic has always been great. I think we're having a positive spring."
The Pats aren't worried about Brady missing any time. Frankly, when it comes to projecting the 2015 season, neither are we.
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