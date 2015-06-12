McDaniels: Brady suspension hasn't changed anything

"In Jimmy's situation, there are no bad days," McDaniels said. "We're either going to get better from some mistakes we made or we're going to make progress and be happy about that. ... He is making decisions quicker. He is more sure of what to do. And at the same time, there's not a day that goes by that he doesn't make mistakes that we can correct and try to improve his play off of, so I'm pleased with what his attitude has been, and his work ethic has always been great. I think we're having a positive spring."